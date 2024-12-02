Austreme inks deal with Nanyue Bank for monitoring service

The solution, which is a part of Austreme Merchant Monitoring Service Series, serves as a risk control and management solution for online merchant payment card transactions.

The implementation of Austreme TLD solution is to prevent contracted merchants from sharing its account with unauthorized merchant websites, processing payment card transactions and fulfilling the related payment business risk management and transaction monitoring rules.

Nanyue Bank is also able to avoid the heavy penalty and business losses due to policy violation and breaches of other regulations. In addition, the TLD solution is targeted at the illegal ecommerce and brand violation activities.

According to a spokesman who is in charge of Payment Business Division of Nanyue Bank, Austreme is the Registered MasterCard Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP) and it is also the only MMSP who provides TLD service that is PCI DSS compliant.