Australia's National Crime Check, Jumio partner to facilitate customer onboarding

According to Biometric Update, NCC provides police checks and employment screening services accredited by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC). The expansion of its existing partnership with Jumio enables it to offer biometric identity checks in real-time through the Australian Government’s Document Verification Service (DVS).

Furthermore, NCC’s InstaID service runs biometric and liveness checks against the DVS, and can help organisations reduce their onboarding time from hours to a few minutes, with a savings in verification cost of up to 40%.

Jumio’s solution accepts and verifies a wide range of government-issued IDs, and pairing the company’s real-time verification with DVS checks provides a high level of assurance of the document’s validity, Biometric Update stated.