Australians - at high risk of ID theft by using poor password security

A new study from online security SplashData indicates that the most common passwords used by Australians include 123456, password, qwerty and iloveyou.

According to Andrew Clouston, founder and CEO of personal profile manager app MOGOplus, the difficulty of remembering complex passwords across multiple websites means too many consumers are using the same basic credentials across all of their accounts.

That is why, one of the biggest efforts is replacing the current username and password system. Innovations on display included Fujitsus PulseWallet which identifies users by scanning the unique pattern of veins on their hand, Bionym which uses heartbeats as a password and EyeLock iris scanning software that recognises users by their eyes. The FIDO Alliance, which includes representatives from Google, PayPal, Microsoft and MasterCard among others, is also working to develop new standards for authentication that do not use traditional passwords.

