Australian gov selects Vault Systems to host citizens digital identities

In October 2017, the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) outlined the process for applying for a Govpass, with the system expected to match a user’s photograph, as well as Medicare, driver’s licence, and birth certificate details, with information already held by various government entities. According to agency’s representatives, there are three providers that would be charged with the responsibility of Govpass in the first instance: The Australian Taxation Office, the Department of Human Services, and Australia Post.

The Vault Systems is one of three companies to meet the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) requirements for protected-level ASD Certification, allowing it, alongside Sliced Tech and Macquarie Government, to store highly classified government information in their respective cloud platforms.

Vault Systems also announced that financial services company Moelis Australia has established the Moelis Australia Government Infrastructure Fund, launched to spur the expansion of Australian government secure cloud services through Vault Systems.

The staged investment is expected to continue for a number of years, which the company said will support its plan to invest AUD 350 million into cloud infrastructure for Australian federal, state, and local governments.