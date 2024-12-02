Australian cybercrime body received over 39,000 reports in 2015

Online fraud and scams accounted for 49% of the years total. Additionally, 8,368 of the 39,000 incidents that the ACORN was made aware of last year fell under the online trading label with the network saying this was mainly due to the increasing uptake of conveniences such as online shopping.

ACORN said Victoria received the highest number of cybercrime reports, closely followed by Queensland and New South Wales. 40% of the victims that reported cybercrime incidents were between the ages of 20 and 40, and 38% were aged 40 to 60.

The ACORN is a national policing initiative of the commonwealth, state, and territory governments that encourages Australians to report instances of cybercrime online, whilst also providing advice to help people recognise and avoid what it calls common types of cybercrime.