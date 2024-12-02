Australian bank adds voice biometrics to mobile app

Thus, customers are able to authorise fund transfers of more than USD 1000 and BPAY payments of more than USD 10,000 without a PIN or password. Furthermore, the bank announced it intends to roll the technology out to other digital channels.

In May 2017, the bank’s CEO, outlined a plan to roll Scaled Agile out across the organisation aiming to boost productivity as well as help the bank respond quickly to changing customer expectations, according to Computer World. In August 2017, ANZ began a formal process to find a technology partner that will help support the bank’s agile transformation program.

Nuance is a US-based software company, which also provides voice biometrics technology to the Australian Taxation Office.