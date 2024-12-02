Australia Post selects Napier compliance tech to extend AML/CTF services

Napier will provide AML/CTF and compliance technology to Australia Post in the form of its Intelligent Compliance Platform. The solution will bring together transaction monitoring and Know Your Customer data, allowing Australia Post to spot suspicious activity and comply with relevant regulatory obligations.

Napier’s Transaction Monitoring, Client Activity Review and Risk-based Scorecard solutions will give Australia Post a next generation compliance platform, enabling the organisation to identify and manage risk and extend their anti-money laundering capabilities.

In addition, Napier’s Client and Payment Screening solutions will offer a reliable, resilient filter to screen transactions and watchlists, generating good quality alerts for review. This will help Australia Post to continue to efficiently fulfil compliance obligations with on-going large-scale screening and re-screening capabilities.



