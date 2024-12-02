Australia is first in global cyber-security breaches top

According data from PwC’s study, the increase dwarfed a comparative 38.5%increase in cyber-security threats globally. The survey also indicated a strong focus on cyber-security leadership’, with 23% of Australian businesses implementing a Chief Security Officer (CSO) role for 2016.

With many businesses beginning to grasp the implications of a breach in cyber security, many businesses are unaware that this remains a people issue, and not one solely based around the presence of technology.

69% of the 10,040 survey respondents noted their use of cloud-based security services to help protect sensitive data and ensure privacy and the protection of consumer information.