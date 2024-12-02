Australia: Data Privacy Day reminds users about data protection

The day commemorates the signing of Convention 108, a legally binding international treaty that deals with privacy and data protection. Convention 108 was signed by the Council of Europe on 28 January, 1981.

The OAIC advised people to check the privacy policy and security of websites when they are shopping online. Also, the Office of the Commissioner for Privacy and Data Protection Victoria provided some tips for consumers to safeguard their personal information, such as: storing documents that contain personal details in a safe place, using a different password and PIN for different accounts, checking the bank and credit card statements regularly for unfamiliar transactions, and destroying personal documents that are thrown away such as bills, receipts, bank or credit card statements and other documents that show your name, address or other personal details.