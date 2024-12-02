AusPayNet releases 2020 payment card fraud data

AusPayNet’s latest payments fraud report shows that the overall spend on Australian cards was down by 2.2% to AUD 801.7 billion, the first drop recorded. The overall value of card fraud increased by 0.6% to AUD 467.6 million, following a 19.5% drop in 2019. Australians are not liable for fraud on their cards and will be reimbursed if they take due care.

Card-not-present (CNP) fraud, mainly affecting online card transactions, increased by 3.8% to AUD 418.9 million, alongside a surge in online spending driven by lockdowns and other restrictions during the pandemic. The NAB Online Retail Sales Index estimates that online retail spending grew by 44% in 2020.

The value of other types of card fraud fell to new lows: lost-and-stolen card fraud declined by 25% to AUD 26.3 million, the lowest recorded since 2012, while counterfeit/skimming fraud slumped by 34% to AUD 11.1 million, a record low. AusPayNet CEO Andy White said the industry remained vigilant as ecommerce volumes grew strongly during 2020.