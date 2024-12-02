Aurionpro introduces ValidSoft voice biometrics

Software provider Aurionpro integrates ValidSoft as an authentication layer, enabling the company to offer a wide range of digital transactions to customers. ValidSoft’s voice authentication system includes a enrolment module that supports multiple enrolment techniques, including app-based, telephony and web based, all of which can be secured.

The system allows organizations to create and initiate multiple enrolment processes that meet the particular needs of their customers. The partnership also ensures Aurionpro to provide security for multiple digital channels across a business.

Aurionpro’s line of digital products includes Digital Branch DX, Queue Management and Digital Signage DX.