Auraya introduces Android-based voice biometrics solution

ArmorVox for Android implements Auraya’s language Speaker Adaptive core voce biometrics algorithm, but in a version that can operate on Android smartphones or tablets.

Auraya says the Android version is aimed at smartphone manufacturers, mobile applications and operating system developers. Instead of supporting multiple voice biometrics modes like the full version, ArmorVox for Android implements Auraya’s patented core Speaker Adaptive voce biometrics algorithm in a single “text-dependent” mode for users saying a simple request - for example, “unlock my phone”.

In September 2014, Auraya Systems revealed that its ArmorVox10 solution had been selected for deployment in the US and Canadian corrections Industry.