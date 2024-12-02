AU10TIX unveils a new identity verification solution

As digital onboarding is currently the biggest area of weakness and missed opportunity for companies, SECURE.ME provides authentication and conversion for the digital onboarding process. With this solution, identity verification is completed in less than 8 seconds, enabling a new customer to complete an end-to-end onboarding experience is less than ninety seconds.

The newly available experience is multilingual and tracks behavioural analytics, so that customer experience teams can see global trends and trouble spots across the end-to-end onboarding experience. SECURE.ME also provides real-time preview options and in-session feedback aimed at mitigating common frustrations caused during the identity capture and verification process.