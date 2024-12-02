AU10TIX to be sold at over USD 1 bln valuation

Several funds are believed to be interested in acquiring AU10TIX, with the deal estimated to be between USD 300-USD 750 million depending on the stake to be ultimately bought from the Atzmons. The TPG fund currently holds a 7.5% stake in the company with Oak HC/FT owning 3% of the company’s shares. Both funds are also expected to sell their holdings together with the Atzmons.

AU10TIX has never raised funds. The only time it sold shares was in 2019, when founders sold a 30% stake in the company to two international funds for USD 80 million. The reason the company never required external funding was due to the fact that it was almost always profitable.

AU10TIX provides modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities. Since 2012, it has partnered with the likes of Twitter, Uber, PayPal, Bird, and Payoneer. The company’s proprietary technology provides results in less than eight seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers while preventing fraud, and meeting compliance mandates.