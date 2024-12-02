AU10TIX taps deep-learning algorithms and rolls out new security product

The solution enables superior content extraction for “complicated” language fonts such as Chinese and Japanese and has been especially designed to handle customer-generated ID images that are typical for online and mobile channels. Such images add another level of difficulty to conventional OCRs as the quality of images created by customers varies significantly from the “textbook” ID templates.

Deep Learning OCR focuses especially on KYC regulated services in global markets, as until now many markets remained practically “Out of the game” for many service-providers and customers.

AU10TIX, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International, provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.