More details about the AML solution features

This solution was created to tackle the business risks associated with financial crimes like money laundering, fraud, and terrorism financing. It includes a thorough internal quality assessment and a decision-making process to eliminate unreliable data and upgrade a secure risk management strategy. With its adaptability and versatility, the AML solution offers various integration tools and deployment choices, facilitating straightforward implementation procedures.

Additionally, a user-friendly dashboard provides an intuitive interface, helping customers to make informed decisions confidently. Customisable workflows facilitate integrating Identity Verification with AML and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) checks, customised to meet each business's due diligence needs.

AU10TIX’s AML solution establishes a new benchmark in combating business fraud risks. It boosts precision by using real-time data from lists covering over 100 sanctions lists, 1,600 government websites, and 30,000 news sources, ensuring data integrity, reducing false positives, and offering a tool for comprehensive risk management. By partnering with alpha list providers, AU10TIX offers access to superior listings, quicker performance, and broader global coverage.

This all-in-one solution offers KYC, KYB, and AML checks through a single API, improving compliance for businesses. This simplifies the process, saves time, and upgrades efficiency by swiftly retrieving results from relevant lists for individuals or businesses.

Moreover, AU10TIX provides tailored verification solutions for industries like banking, insurance, cryptocurrency, and gaming. Their identity verification and AML compliance package ensures secure operations globally in over 240 countries, offering extensive coverage and reliability.

This launch represents a milestone in AU10TIX's efforts to offer integrated solutions for verifying individuals and businesses. As the industry moves towards more inclusive data services, AU10TIX is improving its product range to address the requirements of current compliance and security protocols.