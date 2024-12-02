AU10TIX reveals a collaboration platform to fight synthetic identity fraud





AU10TIX is a global cloud-based, ML, ID verification and authentication platform, and its new collaborative platform pairs select signals with adaptive analytics to detect and share identity risk based on historical behaviours, emerging patterns and facts across the network of participating organisations.

The aim of INSTINCT is to detect criminal attempts to create multiple accounts using fraudulent ID credentials that have already penetrated one organisation's system without detection. Such attacks are easier to implement against CNP services, where customer onboarding and risk mitigation are based on customer-submitted images of ID documents.