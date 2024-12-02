AU10TIX releases beta solution for biometric identification

The companys R&D team has explored the solutions for online and mobile Customer-Not-Present situations and they established that conventional algorithms are neither quick nor effective enough in handling face comparison with pictures taken in rudimentary conditions, available in different qualities and captured in different times.

Advanced Deep Learning algorithm developed by AU10TIX helps overcome the problematic of conventional Face Comparison in handling image variations and image quality issues.

AU10TIX provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.