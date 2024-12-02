Au10tix partners with NeoGames to boost ID verification solution

The new partnership follows years of Au10tix providing successful identity fraud management services to NeoGames’ subsidiary, Aspire Global. NeoGames is a tech-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions globally and is currently aiming to enhance customer onboarding, prevent all types of fraud, and ensure compliance with international regulatory bodies.





Au10tix and NeoGames – a recipe for success

By adding NeoGames to its portfolio, Au10tix commits to provide high-quality identity document verification (IDV) and intelligence solutions to global players in the industry of iGaming and iGambling. The Israeli company’s solution will enhance NeoGames’ suite of companies’ customer onboarding process and enhance compliance with global regulations, for a smooth and hassle-free UX.

Au10tix’s solution consists of a series of features, including a secure web app, secure form management, and IDV/biometric capabilities to enable companies to automate their ID verification processes, eliminating procedures and reducing the risk of multiple types of fraud, including identity fraud, ATO, and multiaccounting.

The companies combined aim to drive efficiency, security, and trust in the digital gaming experience, helping customers onboard easily, without additional friction caused by hefty KYC and age-verification steps in the process.







What’s new in the digital identity verification industry

Au10tix is a Israeli-based global identity intelligence developer, on a mission to deter fraud and provide a more secure, inclusive world. The startup provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and clients can confidently connect, minimising the risk of ID fraud or synthetic identities.

Founded in 2010, the ID verification platform raise a single funding round of USD 20 million, back in 2019. In April 2022, the owners and founders of the startup were in negotiations to sell their holdings at a company valuation of over USD 1.2 billion, which would make Au10tix one of the fraud prevention Unicorns. For further details about the fabulous growth of fraud prevention startups in Israel, check out our latest analysis here.

At the same time, also headquartered in Israel, NeoGames counts for over 17 years of industry experience, becoming a massive player in the iLottery market. Over the years, it has developed a complete omnichannel suite of first-class technology solutions designed to empower customers to create successful iLottery programmes for their players. It is publicly traded on the NASDAQ and, so far, has facilitated over 42 million players accounts.