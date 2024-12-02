AU10TIX launches online ID restriction screening service

The service enables AU10TIX BOS users to have documents of designated territories and specific types or variants be auto-flagged for higher risk policies or for special care according to client needs.

AU10TIX BOS also offers collateral risk factor processing. The new ID Restriction Screening service adds another layer of control and management, enabling non-manipulated ID images to be screened according to risk and commercial considerations as well. This way, a certain variant of a specific ID type and/or one coming from high risk geographies be singled out for appropriate consideration, within the same average record processing speed of 10 seconds.

AU10TIX specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents like passports, identity cards and driving licenses.