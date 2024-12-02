AU10TIX launches ID face-photo replacement detection feature

AU10TIXs feature has been tested with certified forgery cases and proven functional with a range of common photo replacement types. The feature sets a new standard in customer-not-present (CNP) fraud prevention and helps reduce time and resource wastage in back office operations.

Face-photo detection will be available to AU10TIX clients as part of the standard service package.

AU10TIX is a company that provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.