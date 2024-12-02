AU10TIX launches AnyDoc Authentication to improve non-ID document authentication





Following this announcement, AnyDoc was developed to leverage AI, forensic forgery detection, and metadata analysis in order to optimise the manner in which businesses instantly detect document fraud, maintain regulatory compliance, and scale secure onboarding.

In addition, this layer of protection supports a diverse range of document types, including utility bills, bank statements, tax filings, business licenses, and more. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on AU10TIX’s AnyDoc Authentication launch

According to the official press release, AnyDoc Authentication was developed to perform over 150 AI-driven forgery tests, validate embedded metadata for consistency, and process documents faster, aiming to deliver fraud detection with optimised accuracy and fewer manual reviews.

Included in the key features of the products is an AI-Powered Forgery Detection (a feature that was designed to spot manipulated text, font inconsistencies, synthetic content, and structure anomalies), Metadata Integrity Validation (which cross-checks timestamps, issuing bodies, and creation trails), Multi-Document Versatility (a service which works with utility bills, tax forms, business licenses, contracts, and more), Format-Agnostic (verifies both PDFs and image files with equal accuracy), as well as Real-Time Classification and Processing (which classifies documents within three seconds and processes them faster for instant decision-making).

AnyDoc Authentication is also expected to support KYC, KYB, and AML regulatory frameworks, as it will cross-reference extracted document data with trusted third-party sources, minimising false positives, optimising compliance workflows, and reducing the risk of synthetic and deepfake document attacks as well.