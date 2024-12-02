AU10TIX has launched a free assessment tool and readiness guide to assist organisations in navigating compliance with child safety age assurance regulations.

AU10TIX is a provider of identity verification and management, increasing trust among individuals, organisations, and digital systems. Their AI-driven solutions offer rapid customer onboarding and protect brands from fraud by adapting to threats and regulations.

In the US, federal laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) necessitate parental consent for users under 13 years old. Additionally, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) requires age verification for websites accessed by users younger than 16. Furthermore, 19 states in the US have implemented mandatory age checks for adult content and gambling platforms. Similar regulations are also affecting social media and online services in the UK, EU, and Australia.

AU10TIX's Child Safety Age Assurance Assessment

AU10TIX offers a complimentary Child Safety Age Assurance Risk and Readiness Assessment, which includes six brief questions regarding an organisation’s sector, security protocols, and ID verification methods. After completing the assessment, participants receive a tailored Risk Assessment Report that highlights key vulnerabilities along with actionable recommendations for increasing compliance. They will also obtain a detailed 13-page Age Assurance Readiness Guide to assist them in navigating the intricate landscape of age verification regulations.

AU10TIX provides a Selfie-based Age Estimation solution that utilises AI-driven biometric technology to evaluate facial features and estimate age, all without needing a government-issued ID. This method simplifies the process by requiring a selfie, reducing verification time to a mere two seconds while offering the most precise age estimates in the industry. It simultaneously performs a liveness check and analyses the selfie through AI models trained on millions of biometric data points, ensuring accurate age estimation without retaining any personal information. By minimising the necessity for full ID verification, this strategy can cut costs by up to ten times and increase completion rates by 27%.