AU10TIX expands its Digital ID solution

AU10TIX's Digital ID solution was designed to facilitate swift, precise, and secure verification of various ID types, encompassing physical, digital, eID, and verifiable credentials. The Digital ID solution operates as a central verification hub for enterprises, offering accelerated identity verification processes. It aims to improve completion rates, enhance customer experience, and drive revenue growth by meticulously verifying digital IDs. This involves validating cryptographic signatures and cross-referencing personally identifiable information (PII) against government databases from countries such as India and Brazil. Additionally, the system mitigates the risk of false authentications through supplementary services such as face and data comparison.

In the official press release, representatives from AU10TIX talked about the Digital ID solution and highlighted its ability to help businesses adapt to the global shift towards digital identity confidently. They also asserted that the solution combines precision, global accessibility, and robust security measures to streamline onboarding processes and mitigate fraud risks while accommodating diverse global ID formats.

Some of the main features of AU10TIX's Digital ID suite include global coverage for validating digital signatures, a centralised verification hub for managing all verification processes, automation to streamline onboarding, data discrepancy analysis to identify potential fraudulent activities, continuous regulatory compliance assurance, and scalable infrastructure catering to businesses of varying sizes and industries.

More information about AU10TIX

Established in 2002, AU10TIX specialises in identity verification and management, offering products designed to protect global brands against sophisticated fraud. Its product portfolio aims to facilitate frictionless customer onboarding and verification within seconds while staying ahead of emerging threats and regulatory requirements. AU10TIX leverages the world's only fully automated global identity management system and a solution capable of detecting organised mass attacks by analysing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 major companies.

In February 2024, AU10TIX launched a KYB/KYC solution that helps companies know exactly who they are doing business with. By combining Know Your Business (KYB) with Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, this solution addresses every KYB business need, from sole traders to corporates, including KYC for UBOs and associated entities.

Increasingly rigorous regulatory demands are forcing businesses across all sectors to collect and analyse more data about the identities of their partners and vendors. Companies must also ensure that they are not working with unscrupulous businesses involved in identity theft, fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing or other crimes. However, most available KYB solutions are limited in scope, forcing companies to engage with multiple vendors for KYC, forgery tests, serial fraud detection, and other crucial capabilities.