AU10TIX earns ISO/IEC 27701 certification

The company is responsible for verifying Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from around the world for a variety of online transactions—from credit card applications to money transfers, travel bookings, and trades.

According to the official press release, over the last several years, AU10TIX has made investments to bolster their information security and privacy infrastructure. The company aims to continue the work they have done to earn ISO/IEC 27701, ISO/IEC 27001 and to comply with global privacy regulations.

AU10TIX joins tech industry corporations like Microsoft as one of the first companies to earn this new universal certification. The document replaces audits in a business’s search for partners that must be trusted with data. Now, risk and security executives can ask if a company is ISO/IEC 27701 certified and know that companies able to say yes, like AU10TIX, are operating at the highest international standard for data privacy.