AU10TIX consolidates ID document verification with electronic identity verification

The update streamlines data access and verification for KYC processes alongside identity screening such as PEP and Sanction, Adverse Media, and Finance Probity.

Through a single service call, the global provider of digital identity verification can support image-based identity verification by leveraging global data sources to asynchronously verify that identity attributes of an individual or business exist and provide information related to an identity in worldwide coverage. This includes lists like OFAC, UN, HMT, EU, and DFAT.

In addition to watch lists, AU10TIX updated its identity verification solution to support several other useful data comparisons for businesses looking to confidently connect with customers as well other businesses such as: