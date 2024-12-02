AU10TIX and ShopBack to verify BNPL shoppers in APAC

This partnership follows ShopBack’s acquisition of Asia’s omnichannel BNPL service hoolah to help merchant partners increase conversions and basket size while driving customer loyalty. The Singapore-based cashback platform also recently raised USD 80 million in new capital led by Asia Partners.

This partnership with Israeli firm AU10TIX enables thousands of ShopBack merchant partners in Singapore and Malaysia to complete a know your customer (KYC) verification process in less than eight seconds.

AU10TIX provides a fully automated identity verification technology supported by machine learning and artificial intelligence capable of facial recognition and real-time digital ID verification.

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX has balanced compliance, risk, and conversion for global brands including PayPal, Saxo, Uber, AirBnB, Payoneer, and Prime Trust. In 2021, it has secured 18 new global partnerships including one with Microsoft.