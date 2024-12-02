



Following this announcement, the collaboration will integrate Middesk's business verification technology into ATTUNE's digital origination platform. This process is set to optimise the manner in which financial institutions reduce fraud, ensure compliance, and accelerate onboarding and lending for businesses.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the ATTUNE x Middesk partnership

Throughout the collaboration with ATTUNE, Middesk will provide improved government data on businesses available, as well as insights drawn from online information and scoring models that offer actionable insights around multiple types of risks. At the same time, it will also deliver unified lien-filling solutions that will streamline underwriting, and improve the manner in which companies drive higher conversion rates while minimising churn as well.

ATTUNE’s platform will provide a single, streamlined workflow that consolidates onboarding and lending journeys into an all-in-one service, as well as eliminating the need for several tools or systems. With Middesk’s automated verification tools, ATTUNE is set to enable financial institutions to reduce manual processes, enhance accuracy, and deliver faster, more reliable experiences for the businesses and customers they serve.

In addition, as regulatory demands continue to grow, ATTUNE and Middesk's integrated solution is expected to offer a critical advantage for financial institutions and businesses that are seeking to improve compliance, mitigate risk, and increase member satisfaction.