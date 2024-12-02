Attivo Networks Launches CIEM Solution

Called IDEntitleX, the solution is designed to deliver visibility and reduce the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud. With this new product introduction, Attivo provides end-to-end analysis of identity and entitlement exposures and risks on endpoints, Active Directory (AD), and the cloud.

The solution reduces risk by providing security teams with a unified view of identities and exposures across the organisation to address provisioning management challenges. This includes multi-cloud support for AWS and Azure and provides detailed entitlement visibility for users, applications, virtual machines, containers, serverless functions and other objects which attackers seek to target.