Attackers target Star Wars fans aiming to steal their credit cards

As the film was recently launched, phishers have the perfect decoy to attract fans who would want to get an early look at the new Star Wars film. These social engineering attacks promise fans an early preview of the film by using decoy streaming sites or with the help of malicious files camouflaged as early release movie copies. Still, these websites collect unwary users’ credit card data, under the pretence of necessary registration on the portal.

According to Bleeping Computer, Kaspersky’s research team found 65 malicious files that were camouflaged as copies of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film, as well as several profiles on Twitter and other social media platforms disguised as official accounts that distribute free copies of the movie and promote the malicious streaming sites.

Instead of getting a free pirated copy of the new Star Wars instalment, the victims would get their computers infected with malware.