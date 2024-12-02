Atriga partners with Receeve

Atriga acts as a White-Label/Software as a Service (SaaS) offer for the optimisation and cost reduction of customers' in-house dunning processes and as a comprehensive solution for complete outsourcing. Receeve operates a SaaS platform for receivables management and aims to increase the speed of recovery by reaching out to customers in a timely manner and addressing overdue debts.

As part of the strategic cooperation, Receeves clients can now access Atrigas debt collection solutions. The data protection-compliant transfer of the data records to Atriga should help customers to achieve efficiency in receivables management. Atriga recently entered into a cooperation with Fabit.