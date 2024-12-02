Atos to boost customer onboarding with HooYu

Atos has also selected HooYu as a provider of global identity verification technology to join the Atos global FinTech Partner program. The company works with financial services businesses to drive digitisation into traditional business models. As part of their portfolio of services to banking and financial services clients, Atos have created a FinTech Program to create business advantage for their financial services clients.

HooYu works with banks and financial services companies to build an optimal digital journey to minimise abandonment at online account opening, whilst complying with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.