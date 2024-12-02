Atos signs agreement to acquire In Fidem

The aim of this is acquisition to reinforce Atos' position as a cybersecurity services company and enhance its North America cybersecurity services capabilities by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q1 2021.

The operation will expand Atos' client portfolio and established expertise in cybersecurity services in Canada. At the same time, In Fidem has expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics, and cyber breach response. In Fidem will bring its network of over 100 skilled specialists to the Atos cybersecurity team.