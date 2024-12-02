Atos proposes to buy Gemalto to create a global leader in cybersecurity

On November 28, 2017, Atos invited Gemalto’s Board of Directors to engage discussions and review collaboratively this potential transaction. Key terms of the Atos proposal include intended all-cash offer of EUR 46.0 per Gemalto share (cum dividend), representing a total consideration of approximately EUR 4.3bln; the acquisition of Gemalto shares will be entirely financed with Atos’ existing cash resources and fully committed external debt.

Furthermore, the aim of the proposed transaction is to strengthen Gemalto’s businesses and to create a leading Group in cybersecurity technologies and digital services to the benefit of all stakeholders going forward.

Strategically, the combination of Atos and Gemalto could lead to the creation of a worldwide leader with total revenue amounting to EUR 1.5bn. Gemalto’s offerings in identity and access management, data encryption and crypto management strongly complement Atos’ capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, High Performance Computers, and cloud orchestration.

This acquisition has the potential to reinforce the two groups in Europe as well as in the US, first market for the two companies and where the new group will be a key player in term of investments and jobs creation.