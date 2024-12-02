Atos finishes In Fidem's acquisition

In Fidem specialises in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics, and cyber breach response. This move will expand Atos' global client portfolio and expertise in cybersecurity services, as well as it will help to further invest in Canadian businesses and digital workforce, adding value for local customers and the local talent pool.

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion, digital.security, and SEC Consult and supports Atos' vision of continuous development in strategic markets, reinforcing its position within cybersecurity services, consulting, and innovation.