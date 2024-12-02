Atom Bank integrates Provenir Platform for risk management

The move is part of the bank’s effort to consolidate and modernise how it handles credit risk, identity verification, and fraud detection.

The digital-only bank, which began operations in April 2016 as the UK's first app-based bank, offers services including residential mortgages, buy-to-let mortgages, secured lending for SMEs, and consumer savings. By incorporating Provenir’s solution, Atom Bank aims to streamline its internal processes related to evaluating creditworthiness and mitigating fraud risk across these products.

Integration supports scalable risk infrastructure

According to Atom Bank representatives, the decision to integrate Provenir’s platform was driven by the need to simplify risk decisioning frameworks previously spread across multiple systems. Officials noted that the platform will also support operational scalability as the bank expands its offerings and customer base. They added that Provenir’s technology aligns with the institution’s goal of improving internal efficiencies without compromising on risk standards.

Provenir, which provides AI-based software for risk analysis, noted that its platform brings together decisioning tools, real-time data access, and AI-based decision intelligence into a unified system. Company officials stated that this approach allows financial institutions to adapt to evolving risk profiles more effectively throughout the customer lifecycle.

A representative from Provenir’s European division said the collaboration with Atom Bank reflects growing interest among digital lenders in adopting integrated, flexible risk infrastructure that can support future expansion. According to the official press release, Provenir works with a variety of financial services organisations in more than 60 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions every year.