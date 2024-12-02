ATMs in China to be equipped with finger-vein authentication

Furthermore, the bank plans to expand the biometrics authentication system to 400 machines. The system uses a near-infrared LED to scan the finer and identify the unique vein pattern of the user and compare to the pattern kept on file. Customers are required to register only once to capture their vein pattern.

Finger-vein authentication is considered to be safe and reliable, as vein patterns are unique to each person, do not change over time, and are extremely difficult to alter or replicate. Moreover, the scanners used by Bank of China Hong Kong can be used if the skin contains sweat, or if there is peeling or blistered skin.

So far, about 10,000 customers have registered for to use the new verification system, but the option for six digit password is not scheduled to be eliminated, therefor positioning finger-vein authentication merely as an extra feature.