ATM with facial recognition is launched in China

Once the cardholder inserts their bank card into the machine the facial recognition system begins. If the face does not match the one on the ID card, money will not be withdrawn from the machine.

The new ATMs are expected to connect with the country’s banks and public security networks, which guarantees that only cardholders withdraw money, even if someone else knows the password.

The new machines also have a feature allowing it to exchange multiple currencies as well as be able to detect, record and store the serial numbers of bank notes.