ATM fraud on the rise in US – FICO report

Not only payment cards, but also card readers were hacked, with the number of exposed devices at US ATMs, restaurants and merchants rising 30% in 2016. These figures recorded in 2016 set a new high for the FICO Card Alert Service, according to the company’s statements.

As in 2015, the most compromises occurred at non-bank ATMs, such as those in convenience stores. About 60% of compromises were at non-bank ATMs, with the rest occurring at bank ATMs or point-of-sale (POS) devices, such as card payment machines at retailers. These figures cover only card fraud occurring at physical devices, not online card fraud.

The average duration of a compromise continued to fall — on average, an ATM or POS device would be compromised for 11 days, compared to 14 days in 2015. The 2016 average duration is less than a third of the average duration in 2014, 36 days. The average number of cards affected by a single compromise was cut in half.