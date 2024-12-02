ATM black box attacks increase in Europe

114 attacks across 11 countries occurred over the six months, more than 300% up on the 28 seen in H1 2016, the losses being estimated to reach of EUR 1.5 million.

Payment terminal related fraud attacks rose 10% to 11,934 incidents, a rise mainly driven by an 88% increase in transaction reversal fraud; card skimming incidents fell 22% to 1,221 - the lowest number since 2004.

Losses due to payment terminal related fraud attacks were also down - 29% to EUR 124 million, compared to EUR 174 million in the first half of 2016.

Physical attacks on cash machines rose 6%, to 1604 incidents, despite a small fall in the number of explosive hits. Related losses were down 55% to EUR 12.2 million.