Through this partnership, AtData's email address intelligence will be integrated into Dodgeball's journey orchestration platform. This platform consolidates trust, fraud, and security tools to offer businesses a unified perspective on user journey data. It facilitates actions such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), ID verification checks, and user management through an intuitive interface.

Dodgeball's clients will benefit from security and fraud detection capabilities powered by AtData's machine learning models and extensive global email network. This integration enables more effective identification and mitigation of risks associated with fraudulent email addresses.The integration of AtData's fraud prevention solution into Dodgeball's Marketplace is expected to streamline identity operations for businesses, reinforcing their security protocols.





Prioritising security measures

In today's digital landscape, there is a growing imperative for businesses to implement robust identity verification and fraud prevention solutions. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, organisations across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and ecommerce are increasingly prioritising security measures. These measures not only safeguard sensitive customer data but also bolster trust and credibility among clientele. As data breaches and identity theft incidents rise in frequency and severity, the demand for advanced technologies that can mitigate these risks has surged. Businesses are recognising the necessity of proactive strategies to fortify their defences against malicious actors, ensuring compliance with stringent data protection regulations while maintaining seamless user experiences.

Moreover, in the context of stringent regulatory frameworks like GDPR and CCPA, data protection and privacy have become paramount concerns for businesses globally. These regulations mandate strict guidelines on how personal data should be handled, stored, and protected, underscoring the need for robust security measures. Solutions from AtData and Dodgeball play a crucial role in helping businesses comply with these regulations by providing advanced tools for identity verification, fraud prevention, and secure data management. By leveraging AtData's sophisticated email address intelligence and Dodgeball's comprehensive journey orchestration platform, businesses can ensure adherence to regulatory standards while safeguarding user information against breaches and unauthorised access. This proactive approach not only enhances compliance efforts but also reinforces trust with customers, who increasingly value transparency and security in their digital interactions.