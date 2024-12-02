



As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership is set to allow thirdstream to provide Oliu’s digital ID verification services to its network of financial service providers across Canada. Via its platform, thirdstream offers various digital account opening solutions encompass identity verification, account funding, consumer acquisition, business onboarding, unsecured retail lending, and credit card onboarding.











ATB Ventures’ Oliu – thirdstream collaboration objectives

By integrating Oliu, thirdstream clients are set to equip their customers with the capability to verify their identities by logging into their existing accounts, with the move being projected to deliver additional provincial Government service portals as Oliu continues to involve jurisdictions. According to ATB Ventures’ officials, the integration of Oliu into thirdstream’s platform focuses on ensuring that financial institutions across Canada can provide their customers with a simplified and secure digital ID verification experience. Additionally, the company underlined its commitment to continuing to engage in these types of industry partnerships which are collectively supporting the improvement of the landscape of digital trust in the region.



Furthermore, the partnership intends to enable thirdstream’s clients to receive improved security via Oliu’s digital ID verification, simplifying, and expediting account setup procedures. Through this alliance, thirdstream showcases its allegiance to secure and enhanced solutions, which allow its platform to meet retail and business needs, offering financial institutions flexibility in targeting customers across several devices. Representatives from thirdstream stated that the partnership positions the company to deliver an advanced and secure method of digital ID verification, while also ensuring a simplified and reliable onboarding experience for customers.