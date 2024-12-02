ATB Ventures' Oliu offers digital ID verification Alberta government





The collaboration will see Oliu further expand its identity verification capabilities, offering fast, efficient, and secure verification for Albertans with an http://Alberta.ca account.

Launched in 2015, the Alberta.ca Account caters to individuals with a valid email address, while verified accounts, initiated in 2017, are accessible to Alberta residents holding a valid provincial driver's license or identification card. With over 3.5 million active accounts, including 2.1 million verified ones, the platform plays a vital role in facilitating online government services for Albertans, functioning similarly to presenting physical identification.











Streamlining customer onboarding with Oliu

Organisations using Oliu's digital trust platform will enhance and streamline the identity verification process for Alberta-based customers, quickly onboarding those with a verified http://Alberta.ca account.

Customers choosing this method of identity verification will be prompted to sign in to their existing http://Alberta.ca account when opening a new account with an integrated Oliu platform. By doing so, their verified status is logged by the new service provider without copying personal information, ensuring a fast, efficient, and highly secure onboarding experience.

Adding customer identity verification using existing http://Alberta.ca login credentials further expands Oliu platform's utility for its customers, providing additional options to securely verify identities. As part of the collaboration with the Government of Alberta, Oliu completed a thorough Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA), gaining acceptance from the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta (OIPC).