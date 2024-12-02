ATB Financial now part of SecureKey authentication network

SecureKey aims to keep customer away of identity theft or any other type of web fraud, with no passwords or personal information being shared or exchanged to both the Sign-In Partner and the government service. The service is now available to ATB customers.

The SecureKeys extensive list of existing Sign-In Partners include BMO Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Choice Rewards MasterCard, Desjardins, National Bank, RBC Royal Bank, Scotiabank, Tangerine, TD, UNI Financial cooperation, LAlliance des Caisses populaires de lOntario and Affinity Credit Union.