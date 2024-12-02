AT&T collaborates with Gemalto to power its IoT offerings security

The new package will enable AT&Ts customers to deploy new and highly secure IoT applications in the US and globally.

Gemaltos LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) subscription management solution and GSMA M2M 3.1 compliant Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) will simplify the logistics of providing mobile services for enterprises requiring global mobile connectivity for IoT applications, the company said. It also will provide improved lifecycle support for their subscriptions, Gemalto continued.

Gemaltos GSMA-compliant ODC and eSIM solutions are key enablers for global mobile operators, service providers and OEMs to accelerate new device onboarding and service rollouts while reducing costs, increasing revenue and security for businesses adopting IoT solutions.

Gemaltos 14,000-plus employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers and 27 research and software development centres located in 49 countries.