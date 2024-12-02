AT and T suffers data breach impacting millions

Details such as addresses, social security numbers, and passcodes were disclosed on the dark web, as reported by the US telecoms giant. AT&T stated they hadn't found evidence indicating the data had been stolen but had engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate.

The company mentioned they had reset customers' passcodes and advised them to ‘remain vigilant by monitoring account activity and credit reports.’ The breached data seems to date back to 2019 or earlier and relates to 7.6 million current customers and 65.4 million former account holders.





Additional information, including full names, email addresses, and dates of birth, was also compromised, although AT&T assured that financial data hadn't been exposed. In a statement, the company expressed uncertainty about whether the data originated from their systems or a third-party supplier.

AT&T's wireless 5G network covers approximately 290 million people across the US, and the company is among the nation's largest mobile and internet service providers. Back in February 2024, a significant outage affected tens of thousands of phone users, prompting an apology from AT&T and an offer of USD 5 credit for affected individuals.

Following that incident, prosecutors in New York launched an investigation into the outage, which rendered people unable to use their phones for about 12 hours.