ASX selects Nasdaq for post-trade risk technology solution

Sentinel Risk Manager will provide a risk management system across both ASX clearing houses and all asset classes, including margin calculation and related customer risk analytics. The new risk system will be implemented in five phases over the next two years.

Nasdaq has provided technology to ASX since 1996. In addition to ASX, its exchange technology, including trading, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems, is in operation in over 100 marketplaces across USA, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Nasdaq is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents.

ASX is an integrated exchange across multiple asset classes, servicing retail, institutional and corporate customers directly and through Australian and international intermediaries. ASXs listings, trading, post-trade, OTC clearing, technology, information and data services allow customers to invest, trade and manage risk.