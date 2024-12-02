Assurant and MyDigitalShield team up to offer data breach support for SMEs

Assurant will provide support for MyDigitalShield’s data breach guarantee, accompanying MDS’ cybersecurity technology protecting small businesses against the costs associated with data and system restoration, customer disclosures and other expenses in the event of a data breach.

John Frobose, senior VP of Assurant, said the company is working with MDS to back its data breach guarantee with its cybersecurity technology to help protect small businesses from both hackers and the potential resulting revenue losses.

As an additional benefit with MyDigitalShield’s cloud-based security platform, MDS will provide a data breach guarantee backed by Assurant for up to $50,000 for impacted businesses, at no additional cost to the users.

Assurant is a holding company which provides a diverse set of specialty, niche-market insurance products in the property, casualty, life and health insurance sectors.

MyDigitalShield is a provider of Security-as-a-Service which delivers enterprise-level security technology to small businesses.