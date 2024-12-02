Assertiva, Pagar.me to join Simility Anti-Fraud Partner Program

Assertiva specializes in the integration, delivery and administration of identity and access management (IAM) and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. Assertiva is now offering the Simility Fraud Prevention Platform as an integrated service for its information security clients, acting as a channel reseller for small-to-midsized business (SMB) customers in Brazil.

Pagar.me is a PCI compliant online payments gateway provider that streamlines and secures payments for ecommerce, marketplace, fintech and retail companies. Pagar.me is now a VAR (value-added reseller) of the Simility Fraud Prevention Platform, offering integrated fraud protection to existing and new customers of its proprietary cloud-based technology.

Simility invites security, payments and retail technology providers, social and professional networks as well as systems integrators and financial services organizations to join the Anti-Fraud Partner Program to tap into fraud protection technology for their customers.