Askporter teams with Stripe for payments reconciliation, KYC, and AML

This collaboration between the Askporter proptech company and Stripe is meant to unify all transactions related to properties on one single digital platform. Askporters’ AI assistant can perform KYC and AML checks on suppliers, chase arrears, automatically reconcile payments, and run up-to-the-minute reports on asset performance, with a view to reducing accounting administration.

Askporter has also developed a solution that enables anyone who manages a property and client accounts to collect, allocate, reconcile, and report on payments quickly, supported by Stripe’s identity verification, AML checks, and direct debit guarantee protection.







